PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 20,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.37.
About PT Astra International Tbk
