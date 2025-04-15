PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 20,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.37.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

