Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) recently:

4/11/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $9.15 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/24/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.80 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. 11,595,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -146.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Amundi grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

