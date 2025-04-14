Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
CUYTY remained flat at $11.17 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
About Colruyt Group
