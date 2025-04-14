Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

CUYTY remained flat at $11.17 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

