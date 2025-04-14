Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,684. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

