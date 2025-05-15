Dan Fitzsimons Sells 872 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Fitzsimons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,677,000 after buying an additional 657,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

