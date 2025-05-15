Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 396.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,367 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

