Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.7% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $59,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.8%

ACGL opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,946 shares of company stock worth $10,392,092 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

