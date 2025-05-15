Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 497.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $7,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $289.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,498. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,069.84. The trade was a 79.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,996 shares of company stock worth $45,228,678. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

View Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.