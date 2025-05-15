Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $12,799,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $517.66 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.