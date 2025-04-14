BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $879.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

