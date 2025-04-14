Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.