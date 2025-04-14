Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Camping World has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Camping World by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,485.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Camping World by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

