Promethos Capital LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.6% of Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,947,000 after acquiring an additional 359,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

