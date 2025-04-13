Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 139.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $3.06 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,435.30. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $227,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

