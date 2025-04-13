Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $64,000 Holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,896 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG opened at $23.87 on Friday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

