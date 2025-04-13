38,205 Shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.38% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.34. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

