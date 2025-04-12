Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

