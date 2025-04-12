Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRFK opened at $43.17 on Friday. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

About Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes.

