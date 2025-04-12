Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

