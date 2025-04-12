Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2,758.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shell by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.05 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.