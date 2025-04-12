Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,237 shares during the period. Patria Investments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 3.81% of Patria Investments worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAX. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Patria Investments by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

Patria Investments stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.