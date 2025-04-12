Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,570 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $91,895,000 after purchasing an additional 102,818 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

