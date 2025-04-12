470,838 Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 470,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Mama’s Creations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,050 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

