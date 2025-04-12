Fmr LLC Grows Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004,587 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.16% of Cellebrite DI worth $233,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

