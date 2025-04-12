Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $280,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

