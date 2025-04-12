DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.43% of DaVita worth $52,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.