B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

