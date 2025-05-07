Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $296.65.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

