DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $31.76 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,053 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises approximately 2.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

