Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 688 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $429.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.60.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

