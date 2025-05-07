Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,259 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

