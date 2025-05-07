Diligent Investors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $315.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

