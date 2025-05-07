Captrust Financial Advisors Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $174.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

