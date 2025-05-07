Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

