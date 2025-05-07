Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,435 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

