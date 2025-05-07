Best Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Berry Global Group, Apollo Global Management, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the agricultural sector—ranging from crop and livestock producers to manufacturers of farm machinery, fertilizers, and seeds. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the economics of food production, which is driven by commodity price cycles, weather patterns, and global demand for agricultural goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.40. 1,108,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.80 and a 200 day moving average of $448.60. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

