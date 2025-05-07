Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,193,000 after buying an additional 167,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

