Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

