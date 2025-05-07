Eminence Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 3.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.50% of Okta worth $202,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,192 shares of company stock worth $16,614,756. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

