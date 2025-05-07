EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

