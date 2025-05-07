Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 29,969 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of ZimVie as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZimVie by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.16. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Equities analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

