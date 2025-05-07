Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 1,499,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499,185 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,861,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 408,350 shares during the last quarter. ADAPT Investment Managers SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,939,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,759,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

