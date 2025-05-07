Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 137,895 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,895 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

