Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

ICE opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

