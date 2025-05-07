Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,822,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,861,000 after buying an additional 351,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after buying an additional 321,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

