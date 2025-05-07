Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,580. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,228 shares of company stock worth $111,181,034 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $275.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

