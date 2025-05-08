Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.17.

CS stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

