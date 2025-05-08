Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.9 %
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.