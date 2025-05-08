Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 838426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo
Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 559,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.