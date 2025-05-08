Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 838426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 559,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.