Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.2 %

AGM stock opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

