TD Securities Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.55. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$356.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.51 per share, with a total value of C$46,862.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 249,700 shares of company stock worth $1,374,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

